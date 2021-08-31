Adityanath bans liquor and meat in Mathura

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.
The UP CM offered prayers in the temple and attended 'Krishnotsav' organised by the temple. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the celebration of festivals like Janmashtami is a symbol of our spiritual and cultural heritage that needs to be preserved.
Later in the day, the UP CM also attended the Janmashtami programme at Lucknow and extended the greetings for the festival to the people there.