Article 19 commends India’s top court ruling to hold colonial-era sedition law

Article 19, a UK based international human rights organisation, commends Indian Supreme Court order to hold controversial colonial-era sedition law (section 124A of the Indian Penal Code) until the government completes its review of the sedition provision, said a statement on Sunday.

The court made the order while hearing a petition filed in the court challenging the constitutionality of the provision. The central government of India acknowledged in the court that the law is not in tune with the current times and promised to review the provision.

Faruq Faisel, regional director for Article 19 South Asia, said, “India’s sedition law has been increasingly used by the recent Indian administration to suppress dissent, along with the criminal defamation law, and laws dealing with hate speech. Indian Supreme Court ruling would act as a strong message against the rampant misuse of the sedition law by the Indian government to silence dissent and infringe personal liberty.”