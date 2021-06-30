At 817, India records least deaths since 10 April

India reported 45,951 new Covid-19 cases and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday. This is lowest deaths due to Covid since 10 April.

On 10 April, India recorded 839 fatalities due to the coronavirus. It is also for the third time in over two and half months that the Covid-19 toll has come below the 1,000-mark and the 12th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.