At 817, India records least deaths since 10 April

The total caseload rose to 30,362,848 after India crossed the 30 million mark exactly a week back.
India is the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases, adding 10 million cases in the last 50 days.
It is also the 23rd consecutive day when India reported less than 100,000 new coronavirus cases. On 29 June, India recorded 37,566 cases, lowest since 18 March while on 22 June India reported 42,640 cases.
The active cases have now come down below 600,000. The country has 537,064 active cases presently and has witnessed 398,454 deaths so far.
According to the country’s Union Health Ministry, a total of 60,729 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 29,427,330 till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 332,854,527 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 36,41,983 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 410,100,044 samples have been tested up to 29 June for Covid-19. Of these 1,960,757 samples were tested on Tuesday.