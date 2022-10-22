Supreme Court stresses retaining secular nature of India

“Where have we reached? What have we reduced religion to? It is tragic. And we speak of scientific temper,” observed the bench.

The bench also issued notices to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police and asked them to file a report on what action has been taken against such offences within their jurisdiction.

It further ordered that state governments and police authorities should take suo motu action in cases of hate speeches without waiting for the registration of a formal complaint. The apex court said authorities to take action against offenders without looking at their religion of them.