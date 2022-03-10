BJP breaks 36-yr old UP jinx, rides Modi-Yogi magic to power

The BJP's comprehensive win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections finally broke a 36-year-old jinx of the incumbent government being voted back to power in the state.

The incumbent UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath led the BJP to poll victory, riding a high-decibel election campaign, with thrust on the development agenda along with welfare schemes. Prime minister Narendra Modi led the BJP's campaign from the outset, first by fully backing the chief minister and afterwards by leading an intense campaign in the state. According to the latest data of the election commission of India on the trends of the counting of the votes, the BJP has crossed the majority mark of 202 assembly seats in the state while leading in more than 245 constituencies, whereas the Samajwadi Party is leading on 122 seats and Congress leading only in one constituency.