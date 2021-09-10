BJP's Priyanka Tibriwal to contest against Mamata Banerjee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Priyanka Tibriwal as its candidate in the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls pitting her against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 30 September.

BJP announced Tibriwal's candidature on Friday through a notification undersigned by the party's general secretary Arun Singh. The party is also fielding Milan Ghosh in the Samserganj constituency against Trinamool Congress Party's (TMC) Amirul Islam and has put up Sujit Das for the Jangipur constituency against TMC's Jakir Hossain.