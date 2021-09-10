BJP's Priyanka Tibriwal to contest against Mamata Banerjee

It is crucial for Mamata Banerjee, who became chief minister of the state for the third time after TMC's Assembly election victory, to win the Bhabanipur bypoll to retain her position. She had lost in Nandigram to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP.
According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, by-elections in Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur Assembly Constituencies in the state are scheduled on 30 September.
The counting of votes will be taken up on 3 October.
The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by West Bengal agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Mamata Banerjee to contest.
Earlier on Monday, sources said the Indian National Congress is unlikely to field a candidate against the chief minister.
The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.