'Hindu nation': Religion trumps caste in India vote

Born at the bottom of the Hindu faith's rigid caste system, voters like Anil Sonkar will determine whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power next month.

More than two-thirds of India's 1.4 billion people are estimated to be on the lower rungs of a millennia-old social hierarchy that divides Hindus by function and social standing.

Politicians of all stripes have courted lower caste Indians with affirmative action programmes, job guarantees and special subsidies to mitigate long-standing discrimination and disadvantage.

But Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has established itself as India's dominant political force with a different pitch: think of your religion first, and caste second.

"There are no economic opportunities and business has never been so bad for me," said Sonkar, a 55-year-old fishmonger and a member of the Dalit castes, once disparagingly known as "untouchables".