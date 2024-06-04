Modi eyes triumph as India counts epic vote

Prime minister Narendra Modi was widely tipped to win India's election on Tuesday, in what would be a triumph for his Hindu nationalist drive that has thrown the opposition into disarray and deepened concerns for minority rights.

Exit polls have shown 73-year-old Modi well on track for victory after a six-week-long election that saw 642 million people vote in seven stages in the world's most populous country.

Modi said at the weekend he was confident that "the people of India have voted in record numbers" to re-elect his government, a decade after he first became prime minister.

Observers believe his appeals to growing Hindu nationalist sentiment will give him a third term in power.

Modi's opponents have struggled to counter the campaign juggernaut of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and been hamstrung by infighting and what they say are politically motivated criminal cases aimed at hobbling challengers.