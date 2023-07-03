“Why hasn’t the PM visited Manipur till now?” asks Shiv Sena leader

Amid the Manipur violence, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the chief minister of Manipur N Biren Singh should resign and president’s rule should be imposed in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that China is involved in Manipur’s violence.

“China is involved in Manipur violence. What action did you (central government) take against China? The chief minister should resign and the president’s rule should be imposed there,” he said.