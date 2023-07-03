“Why hasn’t the PM visited Manipur till now?” asks Shiv Sena leader

Amid the Manipur violence, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the chief minister of Manipur N Biren Singh should resign and president’s rule should be imposed in the state.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that China is involved in Manipur’s violence.
“China is involved in Manipur violence. What action did you (central government) take against China? The chief minister should resign and the president’s rule should be imposed there,” he said.
Speaking on Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Manipur, Raut said that it is a big deal that Rahul Gandhi went there, why hasn’t the prime minister visited the state till now?
“There has been continuous violence in the state for the past 40 days. It is a big deal that Rahul Gandhi went there, why hasn’t the prime minister gone yet? You did not try to share the sufferings of the victims there,” he said.
Highlighting the president’s rule imposed in Maharashtra three years ago, due to a delay in government formation, Raut said that the whole government in Manipur is burning, still president’s rule has not been imposed there.
“What agenda is the chief minister of Manipur talking about? President’s rule should be implemented in Manipur. Three years ago, there was a slight delay in forming the government in Maharashtra, then president’s rule was imposed here, but in Manipur, the whole government is burning, and still why president’s rule is not being imposed there?” he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day visit to the violence-hit Manipur on 30 June and 1 July.
On Saturday, Manipur MLA and food and civil supplies minister Leishangthem Susindro Meitei alleged that violence increased in the state after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to the conflict-hit state.
“Violence increased in Manipur due to Rahul Gandhi’s visit. Violence by mob sponsored by some opposition parties including the Congress,” he said.
Ethnic violence erupted in the State on 3 May after clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Thousands of people are in relief camps.
‘PM is silent for the last sixty days’
Congress demanded the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh over the law and order situation in the conflict-ridden state and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the situation in Manipur.
“From the Congress party, we demand that the resignation of the CM of Manipur should be taken as soon as possible,” Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Saturday.
He said that Home Minister Amit Shah also visited strife-torn Manipur, but, “no positive effect was seen from it”.
“The PM is silent for the last sixty days and we are repeatedly demanding that the prime minister should break his silence…”, Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, said.
The CM has come under repeated attack from the opposition, particularly the Congress since violence broke out on 3 May in the BJP-ruled state.
This comes a day after the Congress Parliamentary Party, strategy group meeting, held on Saturday asked the PM, among other things to break his silence on the issue.
Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence for nearly two months. Congress and some groups in the state have demanded Biren Singh’s resignation.
Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Friday said he will not resign from his post “at this crucial juncture” amid the growing calls for his resignation.
Amit Shah’s four-day visit to the state was followed by an all-party meeting chaired by him in June to restore peace in the state.