Delete names of ‘ineligible’ persons from final NRC: Coordinator

In a move that will spell fresh anxiety and angst among minorities in Assam, NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma has asked deputy commissioners of all 33 districts to delete the names of “ineligible” persons from the final National Register of Citizens.

Protesting the decision, Assam’s Citizen Rights Protection Coordination Committee (CRPCC) termed it as a “conspiracy against the minorities”.

In a letter to the deputy commissioners, a copy of which is with IANS, Sarma said: “This is to inform you that as per the reports received from your end through Webform, some names of ineligible persons belonging to the categories of DF (declared foreigners), DV (doubtful voters), PFT (pending in Foreigners Tribunals) along with their descendants have found entry to the NRC.”