India’s northern Haryana state tense after 5 killed in communal clashes

Indian authorities imposed a curfew, suspended internet service and deployed thousands of paramilitary forces Tuesday to parts of northern Haryana state after deadly communal clashes spread to Gurugram, a city just outside the capital, New Delhi.

The violence began Monday afternoon when Hindus and Muslims clashed with each other in Haryana’s Nuh district during a religious procession by a Hindu nationalist group, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. Two police officers and two other people were killed.

More than 20 police officers were injured in the violence and dozens of cars were set on fire, a police statement said.