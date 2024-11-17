India’s Manipur orders curfew after six bodies found

An Indian state riven by months of ethnic tensions imposed an internet shutdown and curfew Saturday after angry protests over the recovery of six bodies of people believed to have been kidnapped by insurgents.

Manipur in India's northeast has been rocked by periodic clashes for more than 18 months between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, dividing the state into ethnic enclaves.

The bodies were suspected to be of those belonging to the Meitei community who went missing in Jiribam district after a gunfight between Kuki insurgents and Manipur police last week.