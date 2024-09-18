India-controlled Kashmir goes to polls for first time after losing special status

Indian-administered Kashmir began voting Wednesday in the first local elections since the cancellation of its special semi-autonomous status sparked fury in the troubled Himalayan territory, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

Many in the disputed Muslim-majority territory of 8.7 million registered voters remain bitter over the 2019 order by the Hindu-nationalist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose control from New Delhi.

A federally appointed governor has controlled the territory since, with the first regional assembly election in a decade viewed by many as being more about exercising their democratic rights than practical policies.

Voters queued under heavy security in the three-phased elections -- the first for the territory's assembly since 2014 -- staggered geographically due to security arrangements and logistical challenges in the mountainous region.

"After 10 years we are allowed to be heard," said Navid Para, 31, among the first to vote in the cool morning mountain air of Pulwama, near the main city of Srinagar.