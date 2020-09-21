Eight Indian MPs suspended for ‘unruly behaviour’ in parliament

The eight -- all members of parties opposing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- were suspended from the legislature for a week and will likely miss the remainder of the monsoon session.

Parliament under the previous Congress-led government was routinely paralysed, with shouting, jeering and protests frequently forcing adjournments.

Three bills were approved on Sunday that prime minister Narendra Modi said would achieve a "complete transformation of the agriculture sector" and empower "tens of millions of farmers".

The plight of farmers is a hot-button political issue in India, with around 70 per cent of rural households depending primarily on agriculture for their livelihood.