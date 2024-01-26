‘A large Hindu temple existed’ before Gyanvapi mosque construction: ASI report

“The Arabic-Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb (1676-77 CE). Hence, the pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure. Based on scientific studies/ survey carried out, study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts, inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure,” the ASI said in its report.

“Based on the scientific studies and observations on central chamber and main entrance of the pre-existing structure in existing structure, western chamber and western wall, reuse of pillars and pilasters of pre-existing structure in the existing structure, inscriptions on the existing structure, Arabic and Persian inscription on the loose stone, sculptural remains in cellars, etc., it can be said that there existed a large Hindu temple, prior to the construction of the existing structure,” the report further said.

The ASI survey was ordered by the district court after the Hindu petitioners claimed the 17th-century Gyanvapi mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.