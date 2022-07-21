Droupadi Murmu wins Indian presidential election

A woman from India's tribal minority, Droupadi Murmu, was elected as the country's president Thursday with the backing of the ruling party, making her the first person from the marginalised community to occupy the top post.

Murmu, who is from the Santhal tribe, secured the largely ceremonial position with the support of more than half the electorate of MPs and state legislators, partial results released by the election commission showed.

Murmu, 64, was nominated by prime minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the post.

Modi tweeted to congratulate Murmu, saying her "exemplary success motivates each and every Indian".