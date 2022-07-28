Sacked as minister, Partha Chatterjee also suspended from party

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday suspended Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the teacher recruitment scam in the state, from the party and removed him from all the party posts, reports ANI.

Party leader Abhishek Banerjee told the media that Chatterjee has been suspended till the investigation is underway.

"Partha Chatterjee has been removed from TMC along with the post of general secretary, national vice president and three other posts. He has been suspended till the investigation is underway," Banerjee said.