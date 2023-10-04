India's spies infiltrated West long before Canada's murder claim

The United States, which gave India access to Headley, has denied he was a double agent. The American Embassy in Delhi did not return a request for comment.

RAW has had a small Western presence since its inception in the 1960s, when it inherited the London station of the Intelligence Bureau, a colonial-era agency that now focuses on domestic security, according to Chaya, the Hull professor.

The large Indian diaspora in countries like the United States, Canada, Britain and Australia is an asset, two officials said.

But the risk of Indian agents coming under surveillance in their host nations means they are used for political influence campaigns rather than security operations, they said.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported in 2020, citing government and intelligence sources, that the country's security services were monitoring the possibility of India and China using their diaspora to influence candidates in that year's federal election.

"Our footprint is growing in parts of the world which were not important earlier," a recently retired senior RAW official said, without providing specifics.

RAW has "long been associated with direct action ... including targeted killings and disappearances" in its immediate neighborhood, said Adrian Levy, co-author of a book on South Asian spy agencies, adding that such actions were arranged via proxies, which gave India deniability.

Delhi has generally not seen a need for covert operations outside South Asia because it has friendly relations with many countries that enable it to secure aims such as extradition and getting access to people of interest, one official said.

The agency has been "super careful" about its operations in the West, said Levy. While RAW has arranged the movement of cash, weapons and men to other locations from Europe, "direct action was reserved for South Asia and Southeast Asia," he said.