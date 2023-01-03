‘I hope the Yatra achieves its target’: Akhilesh Yadav

“India is not just a geographical entity, but it is also about love, non-violence, sympathy, cooperation and harmony which keeps it together. I hope the yatra, launched to protect our national ethos and identity, will achieve the objective,” the SP chief added.
The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ rolled into the national capital on 24 December.
The yatra, which has covered 10 states so far, is currently on a nine-day winter break and will resume on 3 January when it will enter Uttar Pradesh.
It will reach Jammu and Kashmir on 20 January.
So far, the 3,250-km-long yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on 7 September, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and the national capital, New Delhi.
The Congress had earlier called the Yatra as the longest foot march undertaken by a politician in Indian political history.