‘I hope the Yatra achieves its target’: Akhilesh Yadav

“India is not just a geographical entity, but it is also about love, non-violence, sympathy, cooperation and harmony which keeps it together. I hope the yatra, launched to protect our national ethos and identity, will achieve the objective,” the SP chief added.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ rolled into the national capital on 24 December.

The yatra, which has covered 10 states so far, is currently on a nine-day winter break and will resume on 3 January when it will enter Uttar Pradesh.