Modi unveils coalition cabinet dominated by his party

But Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) old guard dominate the list, with key posts unchanged -- signalling broad policy continuity.

That includes BJP loyalists Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S. Jaishankar -- the defence, interior, transport, finance and foreign ministers respectively, staying on in their jobs.

Powerful BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda was named as health minister.

Posts given to coalition leaders include civil aviation, to Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the BJP’s biggest ally.

Other coalition posts include smaller ministries such as heavy industry, food processing and fisheries.