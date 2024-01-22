Modi opens Ram temple symbolising 'new era' for India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the opening of a temple Monday heralded a "new era" for India, at a ceremony that embodies the triumph of his muscular Hindu nationalist politics, galvanising loyalists ahead of elections this year.

"Breaking the shackles of slavery, the country should rise, taking lessons from the past," Modi said, speaking outside the temple to the Hindu deity Ram, built on grounds where a mosque stood for centuries before it was torn down in 1992 by Hindu zealots incited by members of his party.

"A country creates new history only like this."

That demolition triggered the worst religious riots since independence -- killing 2,000 people, most of them Muslims -- and shook the foundations of India's officially secular political order.

"January 22, 2024 is not merely a date in the calendar but heralds the advent of a new era", he added, after praying at the feet of the black stone idol in the heart of the grand temple, garlanded in flowers and decked in jewels.