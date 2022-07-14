India's first monkeypox case reported in Kerala

The team shall work closely with the state health departments and take stock of the on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions. The Centre is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of an outbreak occurs, said the ministry of health.
"No need to panic as the centre has given fresh directions to all the states and union territories regarding monkeypox. It spreads through close contact with lesions, body fluids, prolonged contact with Respiratory Droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding," official sources told ANI.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, "A Monkeypox positive case has been reported. He is a traveller from UAE. He reached the state on 12 July. He reached Trivandrum airport and all the steps are being taken as per the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR."
Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday wrote a letter to all the states and union territories, reiterating some of the key actions that are required to contain the spread of the disease.
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan cited the letter sent by the ministry on 31 May in which it had issued a comprehensive 'Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease'.