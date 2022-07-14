India's first monkeypox case reported in Kerala

India has reported the first monkeypox case with a traveller from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who arrived in Kerala three days ago testing positive for the viral disease, confirmed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Union health ministry sent a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of monkeypox in Kollam district of Kerala.

The Central team to Kerala comprised experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi and senior officials from the ministry of health and family welfare along with experts from the regional office of health and family welfare, Kerala.