Gulf states protest Indian official's 'Islamophobic' remarks

Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned remarks about the Prophet Mohammed made by a top official in India's ruling party that were described as "Islamophobic".

The remarks by a spokesperson for Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's party last week were blamed for clashes in an Indian state and prompted demands for her arrest, with anger spreading overseas to Muslim countries.

Saudi Arabia became the latest Gulf country to condemn the remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a televised debate last week.