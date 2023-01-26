Disinformation stalks Rahul Gandhi on trans-India trek

As Rahul Gandhi trekked across India on a march that even critics say has improved his image, the descendant of three past premiers was followed all the way by online disinformation.

For Gandhi's opposition Congress party, the main source of this barrage of lies and doctored videos is the well-oiled social media army of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi, 52, is due to end his 3,500-kilometre (2,175-mile) journey next week, but the trek has attracted little attention from mainstream Indian media. Online, it has been smeared with disinformation.