Tripura hotel owners offer service to Bangladeshis with medical visas

The association has denied the allegation of misbehaviour with guests from Bangladesh, added the media outlet.

On Monday (2 December), the association had stated that members of the association will not serve Bangladeshi guests in context of the Indian flag being desecrated in Bangladesh.

General secretary of the association, Saikat Bandyopadhyay had stated at the time that the decision was taken from an urgent meeting held on Monday.

Now the association has relaxed their ban on Bangladeshi travellers visiting for medical purposes.