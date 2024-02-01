Gyanvapi Mosque: Worship begins in basement hours after court order

Varanasi District Court in India on Wednesday said the Hindus have the right to worship at a cellar in the basement of Gyanvapi Mosque in Uttar Pradesh. Although the court asked the authorities to make arrangements for Hindus to be able to pray there within seven days, worship took place in the basement within hours of the court order. The district authorities said worship took place at 3:00am on Wednesday.

With this, a new chapter has started in the debate centering Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque. District Judge Krishna Mohan Pandey issued the order yesterday, on his last working day before retirement.