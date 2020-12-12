India bolstering links with Bhutan, Nepal to counter China’s BRI move

Amid the growing military build-up by China, India is set to press the pedal on the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India Nepal (BBIN) initiative, envisaging closer connectivity among themselves through rail and road.

The initiative can be a game changer in the region. Analysts said that the project will be critical for India at a time when China is expanding its military and economic might through the multi-billion infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

In 2015, the BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) was signed after Pakistan objected to a SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Motor Vehicle Agreement. While there has been a lull on the agreement, in February this year, a meeting on the proposed MVA was held in New Delhi.

Though Bhutan has decided to play an observer and not be a full-fledged part of the agreement, it has given a go-ahead to the project. However, sources said that New Delhi is keen to have Bhutan on board.