India hits 4,000 virus deaths in a day

India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, the government said Saturday.

The 4,187 new deaths took India's overall toll to 238,270 since the pandemic started. It added another 401,078 new cases in 24 hours taking its caseload to nearly 21.9 million.

Experts, who have expressed doubts about the official death toll, say India may not hit a peak in its current surge until the end of May.

While the situation in major cities New Delhi and Mumbai is now stabilising, with extra supplies of oxygen being sent and new hospital beds opened up, coronavirus is now spreading fast in southern states and rural areas.