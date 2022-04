India's envoy to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday was appointed as the new foreign secretary, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is retiring this month-end, a personnel ministry order said.

Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has held positions in India's diplomatic missions in Washington DC, Beijing and has also served as joint secretary in the prime minister's office during his 32 years of service, reports PTI.