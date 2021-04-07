India records highest daily spike with over 115,000 cases

Leaving behind its previous record, India reported over 115,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
According to the health ministry, the country recorded 115,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the of infections has reached 1,28,01,785.
The country reported 630 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 843,473.
As many as 59,856 people discharged/recovered from the disease during the same period. With the new Covid-19 deaths, the cumulative toll in the country has mounted to 166,177.
The previous high was recorded on 5 April when the country reported 103,844 fresh Covid positive cases in a single day.
As many as 8,70,77,474 people have been inoculated against Covid-19 in the country so far.
From 2 April, the government started vaccinating all people above 45years. India started its vaccination drive on 16 January with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.
The second phase started on 1 March where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.