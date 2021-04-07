India records highest daily spike with over 115,000 cases

Leaving behind its previous record, India reported over 115,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the country recorded 115,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the of infections has reached 1,28,01,785.

The country reported 630 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 843,473.

As many as 59,856 people discharged/recovered from the disease during the same period. With the new Covid-19 deaths, the cumulative toll in the country has mounted to 166,177.