India reports 34,113 fresh COVID-19 cases, 346 deaths

The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.99 per cent, as per the bulletin.
A total of 91,930 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 41,677,641, stated the bulletin. India’s recovery rate now stands at 97.68 per cent.
The country reported 346 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 509,011.
A total of 1,729,587,490 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.