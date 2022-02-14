India reports 34,113 fresh COVID-19 cases, 346 deaths

As many as 34,113 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the 24-hour period, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

A total of 751.8 million tests have been conducted so far in India, with 1,067,908 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data. Country’s active caseload currently stands at 478,882, which accounts for 1.12 per cent of total cases.