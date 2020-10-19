India reports 55,722 new COVID-19 cases in 24hrs

With a spike of 55,722 coronavirus cases and 579 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Monday crossed the 7.5 million mark with a total of 75,50,273 cases.

Out of these, 772,055 are currently active; 6,663,608 have been discharged, while 114,610 lost the battle against the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s active cases have fallen below eight lakh after six weeks and continue to slide further down.

The Ministry said: “22 states and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases, and only three are reporting more than 50,000 active caseload.”

On Sunday, after denying for months, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated that India is in the stage of community transmission but it is limited to only certain districts and states.