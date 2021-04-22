India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 314,835 new Covid-19 cases

More than 300,000 new Covid-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the Union Health Ministry, as many as 314,835 new Covid-19 cases and 2,104 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 15,930,965, including 2,291,428 active cases. As many as 13,454,880 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 178,841 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll related to the infection stands at 184,657.

The total number of vaccinations in the country stands at 132,330,644.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 272,705,103 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to 21 April. Of these, 1,651,711 were tested yesterday.