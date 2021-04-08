India reports record 126,789 new Covid cases, 685 deaths

India recorded 126,789 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single day surge after the pandemic outbreak last year. With this, India’s total tally rose to 12,928,574, according to health ministry’s data.

Active cases have crossed the 900,000-mark and now stand at 910,319. India is now the 4th-worst hit country in terms of active cases. India also witnessed a grim record of second-most fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 685. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 166,892 now.

The worst affected state is Maharashtra which reported 59,907 new Covid-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike. The state also reported the highest single-day death count due to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic with 322 fatalities. Out of the new cases, Pune shared the highest with 11,023 cases, followed by Mumbai at 10,428.