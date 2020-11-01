India sees spike of nearly 47,000 cases, tally over 8.18 million

With a fresh daily spike of 46,963 coronavirus cases, India’s total tally on Sunday rose to 8,184,082, even as 470 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours took its death toll to 122,111.

Of the total cases, 570,458 are still active whereas 7,491,513 patients have been cured and discharged.

The recovery rate is 91.54 per cent and fatality rate 1.49 per cent, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.