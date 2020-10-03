India's coronavirus toll surpasses 100,000

India's COVID-19 death toll breached the grim one lakh mark while the number of positive cases surged past 6.4 million on Saturday, the health ministry data showed.

It took the country 204 days to reach the grim mark after first the case was reported. A 76-year-old man had succumbed to the coronavirus disease on 13 March, becoming the first fatality.

As per the latest data, with a spike of 79,476 coronavirus cases and 1,069 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 64,73,544 cases, with 1,00,842 deaths. Exactly a month ago, India had recorded 67,376 deaths.