India's jobless rate jumps to 7.83pc in April: CMIE

India's unemployment rate rose to 7.83 per cent in April from 7.60 per cent in March, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Sunday.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 9.22 per cent in April from 8.28 per cent the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.18 per cent from 7.29 per cent, the data showed.

The highest unemployment rate of 34.5 per cent was recorded in the northern state of Haryana, followed by 28.8 per cent in Rajasthan.