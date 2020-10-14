India’s Tanishq Jewellery ad celebrating Hindu-Muslim love faces outrage

IANS
New Delhi
India’s Tanishq Jewellery ad celebrating Hindu-Muslim love faces outrage

Jewellery brand Tanishq by Titan has been slammed by Twitterati for withdrawing the advertisement for a jewellery range which showed an inter-faith marriage.

On Monday, Tanishq was facing BoycottTanishq calls on social media after it released the ad showing a Hindu-Muslim couple. #BoycottTanishq was top trending on #Twitter. More than 19,000 people tweeted calling for a ban on the advertisement and the jewellery brand.

On Tuesday, Tanishq and the Tata group were being slammed for cowering to social media pressure and withdrawing the ad. Some twitterati had linked the Tanishq ad to love jihad.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of @TanishqJewelry? for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world—India?”.

Advertisement

While launching the Ekatvam range, Titan had highlighted the theme of Oneness. “Each jewel from #EkatvamByTanishq, is meticulously crafted using art forms from across the country. Over 1,000 Karigars have spent countless hours creating these jewels that are a captivating ode to the beauty of oneness.”.

Former BJP ideologue Sudheendra Kulkarni said, “#Tanishq retreat is a victory for intolerance. Each such victory will make them more intolerant. We must safeguard India’s pluralism”.

Raj Nayak, media maven said, “This is really sad! How can a brand as strong as Tanishq from the House of Tata’s chicken out based on trolls? In fact the trolls were helping you get more visibility for your ad.”

More News

10 killed in India wall collapse

Representational image.

Mehbooba Mufti released from detention after over a year

In this file photo taken on 25 August 2016 chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti addresses a joint press conference with Indian home minister Rajnath Singh in Srinagar. Photo: AFP

63,000 new COVID-19 cases, 730 deaths in a day in India

Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020.

55,342 new cases recorded as India shows declining trend of daily spike

A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.