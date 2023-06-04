Indian officials search for answers after train crash kills at least 288

Authorities were scrambling on Sunday to understand the cause of a three-train collision in India that killed at least 288 people, claiming that “no one responsible” will be spared.

The country’s deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years left a blood-stained wreckage, with compartments smashed and some carriages flung far from the tracks.

Debris was piled high at the site of the Friday night crash near Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha.

“I saw bloodied scenes, mangled bodies and one man with a severed arm being desperately helped by his injured son,” researcher Anubhav Das, 27, told AFP after surviving the crash.

There was confusion about the exact sequence of events, but reports cited railway officials as saying that a signalling error had sent the Coromandal Express running south from Kolkata to Chennai onto a side track.

It slammed into a freight train and the wreckage derailed an express running north from India’s tech hub Bengaluru to Kolkata that was also passing the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and injured passengers being treated in hospital and said “no one responsible” would be spared.

“I pray that we get out of this sad moment as soon as possible,” he told state broadcaster Doordarshan.