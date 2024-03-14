CAA: ‘Do they have right to refuse?’ asks Amit Shah slamming Mamata, others

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has questioned some Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states who have been opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and claiming that they would not allow its implementation in their state.

The home minister asserted that the CAA does not violate any provision of the constitution and only the central government is empowered to enact laws concerning citizenship and implement them.

In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah said that CAA has been brought by the Modi government and “it is impossible to repeal it”. He accused the opposition leaders of practicing “politics of appeasement”.

“Do you have the right that you can refuse its implementation? They also understand that they do not have the rights. In our constitution, the right to make laws concerning citizenship has been given only to parliament. This is a Central subject, not the state’s, both the law and its implementation,” Amit Shah said.

He asserted that all political parties would come on board and cooperate after the Lok Sabha election.

“Article 11 of our constitution gives all the powers to make rules regarding citizenship to the parliament. I think everyone will cooperate after the elections. They are spreading misinformation for appeasement politics,” he said.