84 killed in Assam flood

Another five people died in Assam in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the number of flood-related deaths to 84, per a report from Disaster Reporting and Information Management System Assam.

Nearly 14.39 lakh people in 27 districts have been affected by the deluge.

The flood waters submerged 2580 villages under 86 revenue circles. 1.57 lakh people are still taking shelter in 365 relief camps and distribution centres.

The water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri.

As many as 159 wild animals, including nine rhinos, have died so far at Kaziranga National Park due to floods in Assam, according to the park authority on Wednesday.