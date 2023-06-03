'Too much pain': the carnage of India's train crash

When India's worst train accident in more than 20 years happened just outside his home, Hiranmay Rath said it felt "like the sky was falling on us or the earth was cracking open".

What followed was an unimaginable nightmare of corpses, body parts and suffering.

The college student stopped scrolling Facebook on his phone and rushed outside, to be confronted by the sight of bodies falling out of toppled carriages.

"I came out scared and heard loud wailing screams, which only got louder within seconds," Rath told AFP.

His picturesque yellow home next to the railway is surrounded by coconut and papaya trees -- and less than 20 metres away lay the mangled wreckage of a train crash that killed at least 288 people and injured hundreds more.

First one express train derailed, then a second smashed into the wreckage and hit a third, parked train.

Rath is not clear on the exact sequence of events, but he and other residents rushed to try to help the victims.