Mamata's election case: High Court asks ECI to preserve voting machines

"Justice Shampa Sarkar asked the Election Commission of India to preserve all records, and devices, such as electronic voting machines and video recordings, apart from issuing the notice to Suvendu," Mamata's lawyer Sanjay Basu told the media.

Justice Sarkar took over the case from another judge against whom Mamata had levelled allegations of 'conflict of interest' in the wake of his alleged links with India's ruling BJP.

However, before quitting the case, Justice Kaushik Chanda fined Mamata with 5 lakh Indian rupees allegedly for her ‘preplanned move to malign a judge’.