Manik Saha replaces Biplab Kumar Deb as Tripura CM

Tripura BJP chief Manik Saha on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of the state on Sunday at Raj Bhawan in Agartala.

The BJP legislative party meeting on Saturday had elected Saha as the legislature party leader in the presence of the Central observers. The BJP decided for leadership change in the state a year ahead of the Assembly elections by replacing Biplab Kumar Deb with Saha as the Chief Minister. Saha is a Rajya Sabha MP and chief of the party in the state. The polls in the state are likely to be held in March next year.