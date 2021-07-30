‘Most embarrassing day in India’s history’

“Most embarrassing day in the history of the country! When the countrymen are unable to move from one province to another, do the chief minister and home minister have the right to continue in their posts? If Modi is there then this is possible!” he said.

The Assam government on Thursday issued a travel advisory for state residents asking them to avoid travelling to Mizoram amid a border dispute between the neighbouring states.

“Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to the personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted,” said the advisory issued by MS Manivannan, commissioner and secretary, home and political department.