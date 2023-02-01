Modi woos Indian voters with infrastructure push, tax cuts

India's government announced a huge infrastructure programme, increased welfare spending and tax cuts Wednesday as prime minister Narendra Modi seeks to boost the economy and voters' incomes ahead of elections next year.

It will spend around $122 billion in the next financial year -- an unprecedented 33 per cent increase -- on ambitious road, port and railway projects, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget announcement.

The investments could create millions of jobs and boost Asia's third-largest economy.