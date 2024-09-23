Atishi takes oath as Delhi CM, BJP calls it 'dummy govt'
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena was sworn in as Delhi chief minister along with five other party leaders on Saturday.
Hours after taking oath as the chief minister, Atishi allocated portfolios to the council of ministers and retained all the 13 departments that she held earlier as minister. Among her ministerial team, Saurabh Bhardwaj has eight portfolios, Gopal Rai three, Kailash Gahlot five and Imran Hussain two. Mukesh Ahlawat is the new face in the council of ministers.
Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, several AAP ministers highlighted the policies implemented by the Kejriwal-led government, while BJP leaders said it is a "dummy government".
Imran Hussain expressed his gratitude to AAP leader and former chief minister Arivind Kejriwal and expressed confidence that the party will come to power in the Delhi assembly polls expected in a few months.
"We will form the government again, in 4-5 months. People will make Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister again. We are working under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwalji. Work in Delhi is happening under his care, whether it is the education model of Delhi, or 200 unit electricity free, water being free, or even free rides for women in buses. So that work will continue"
AAP leader Kailash Gahlot emphasised that Arvind Kejriwal's guidance will continue.
"Arvind Kejriwal's guidance as party's national convenor will continue. Our only goal is to continue to work for the people of Delhi and to bring back Arvind Kejriwal. We will try to complete all the major works," he said.
BJP leader Vijender Gupta, said the new AAP government will be run through "remote control".
"It is a dummy government and a dummy chief minister. It will be a remote-control run government. This is just a formality. How could Arvind Kejriwal remain CM? When he talked about running the government from jail, that was also just for show...People want to take stock of the last eight months and in the next three months the Delhi government will be run with a remote," he alleged.
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said nothing much can be expected from the new AAP government.
"There weren't any expectations from Kejriwal. There is nothing to expect as they only have two months with them. There is such a big allegation of corruption so I think it is a challenge for them. Delhi is moving away from the path of progress. They will have to answer that in front of the people. The way they took selfies in front of garbage, now the garbage has increased. Then they used to say they didn't have nagar nigam (municipal corporation). Now they have that...After becoming CM for the second time, what have you done?" he asked.
Media-in-charge of BJP's minority morcha Yaser Jilani said AAP will be voted out by people in the next assembly elections.
He alleged that change of leadership in AAP was a "drama" and claimed that Atishi has been a "failure" as a minister.
"People of Delhi are watching closely. BJP will form the government in the next assembly polls," he said.
He said Kejriwal has been granted bail by the court with conditions.
"People understand why Kejriwal resigned, they will defeat them in the polls," he added.
Atishi was elected leader of AAP legislative party after Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Delhi Chief Minister days after he was released on bail in the Delhi excise policy case.