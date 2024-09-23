Atishi takes oath as Delhi CM, BJP calls it 'dummy govt'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena was sworn in as Delhi chief minister along with five other party leaders on Saturday.

Hours after taking oath as the chief minister, Atishi allocated portfolios to the council of ministers and retained all the 13 departments that she held earlier as minister. Among her ministerial team, Saurabh Bhardwaj has eight portfolios, Gopal Rai three, Kailash Gahlot five and Imran Hussain two. Mukesh Ahlawat is the new face in the council of ministers.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, several AAP ministers highlighted the policies implemented by the Kejriwal-led government, while BJP leaders said it is a "dummy government".

Imran Hussain expressed his gratitude to AAP leader and former chief minister Arivind Kejriwal and expressed confidence that the party will come to power in the Delhi assembly polls expected in a few months.