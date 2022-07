The 89-year-old economist Amartya Sen arrived at his Shantiniketan home on 1 July. Because of the lockdown he couldn’t visit his ancestral home for some time and came to Shantiniketan this month after two years.

Amartya Sen was supposed to return to Kolkata from his Shantiniketan home on Saturday. He was supposed to attend an event there. From there he was scheduled to leave for London on Sunday.

However, all of that has been temporarily cancelled after he tested Covid positive.