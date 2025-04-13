Three dead, 118 arrested in India protests over Muslim land bill

India deployed troops on Saturday to quell deadly protests that have erupted in the state of West Bengal over legislation to change how Muslim-owned properties are managed.

Police fired tear gas at the thousands of demonstrators who gathered on Friday in the state's Murshidabad district. Three people, including a child, were killed, police told AFP on Saturday.

"So far, 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence," said Jawed Shamim, a senior police official in the state, adding that at least 15 police officers were injured.