Only Bangladesh can help Congress get ‘tsunami of votes’: Assam minister

Senior BJP leader and minister of India’s state of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on Wednesday that only Bangladesh can help the Congress get a “tsunami of votes” in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Leaders of the opposition Congress in Assam had claimed on Tuesday that “a tsunami of votes” would be cast in favour of the party and its allies in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, which are expected to take place in April-May this year.

Assam Congress president Ripun Bora sounded confident about the party’s position after the formation of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and three Left parties, including the CPI-M and the CPI, and one regional party -- Anchalik Gana Morcha.